Tipperary pit their wits against Cavan in ladies football division two league final

The Tipperary ladies football team saw off the challenge of Armagh (3-10 to 4-6) in the Lidl Ladies Football Division Two League semi-finals at Kinnegad in Westmeath recently and that victory propelled Shane Ronayne’s team into the final against Cavan at Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday, May 6th (throw-in 2pm) - the division two decider will serve as a curtain-raiser for the division one final at the same venue between Dublin and Mayo (4pm).

In the opening minute of the second half Tipperary trailed Armagh by a whopping nine points (1-3 to 4-3), but the Premier County staged a dramatic comeback to rescue the situation with late points from Aishling Moloney and Kate Davey securing a famous win. Mairéad Morrissey, Gillian O’Brien and Róisín Howard notched the goals during this stirring display.

UNDEFEATED RUN

The extraordinary undefeated run of the Tipperary ladies football team came to an end on Sunday, April 8th at the Waterford Institute of Technology when the Premier County lost to Waterford on a 2-6 to 1-19 scoreline - as a result Tipperary finished second to the Déise in the division two table on scoring difference. Indeed, it is interesting to now note that Cavan beat Waterford (1-8 to 0-8) in their respective last four clash.

Previous to the encounter with Waterford the Premier County recorded victories over Armagh (2-12 to 2-10), Laois (5-14 to 1-5), Tyrone (0-12 to 0-9), Cavan (1-13 to 3-4), Sligo (4-19 to 0-7) and Clare (2-12 to 3-7). Shane Ronayne’s outstanding team will, of course, also have an eye on their up-coming Munster senior championship semi-final clash with the mighty Cork on June 2nd - Waterford take on Kerry on the opposite side of the draw with a place in the provincial final up for grabs.

See below for highlights from Tipperary’s stunning semi-final win over Armagh.

TIPPERARY MANAGEMENT TEAM

This season Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has added Cork’s Anne-Marie Ruby to his management team - Anne-Marie works alongside Elaine Harte and Tony Smith as a selector. Ronan Crosse operates as a physio with the team this season while Cahir’s Alan O’Connor is a key man in the set-up both in terms of skill development and strength and conditioning.

TIPPERARY LADIES FOOTBALL PANEL

The 2018 Tipperary senior ladies football reads as follows: Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s, vice-captain), Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Rachel O’Donnell (Cahir), Shauna Quirke (Cappawhite), Sarah Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Kate Davey (Fethard), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone), Maria Curley (Templemore), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) & Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

