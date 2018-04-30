Liam Cahill names Tipperary U21 match day panel to face Kilkenny in an enticing contest

On Monday, May 7th Gortnahoe-Glengoole will host the annual Tom O’Hara Tournament between the Tipperary under-21 hurlers and their Kilkenny counterparts (throw-in 7pm). And, manager Liam Cahill has named a match day panel to face the Cats for this enticing challenge match - the Premier County’s under-21 championship panel is not yet finalised with players battling hard to nail down their spot ahead of the up-coming Munster championship campaign.

Admission to the game is priced at a reasonable €5 (under-16s free) while all proceeds go to the Gortnahoe-Glengoole GAA Club who are working hard to develop their facilities.

And, the Tipperary under-21 hurling match day panel reads as follows:

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

3. Pádraic Campion (Drom & Inch)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

5. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)

6. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

7. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Gavin Dunne (Holycross-Ballycahill)

9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

11. Dillion Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

12. Colin English (Fr Sheedy’s)

13. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s)

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Darragh Peters (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

18. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

19. Cian Flanagan (Newport)

20. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

21. Jimmy Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

22. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

23. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea)

24. Rian Doody (Cappawhite)

25. Keane Hayes (Gortnahoe-Glengoole)

26. Fionn Cleary (Gortnahoe-Glengoole)

The Kilkenny under-21 team is manged by DJ Carey and reads as follows: Ronan Ryan, Cathal McGrath, Michael Cody, Michael Carey, Eamonn Egan, Tom Kenny, Matt Kenny, Darren Mullen, Edmond Delaney, Robbie Murphy, Conor Hennessy, Kevin Crowley, Sean Carey, James Bergin, Niall Walsh. Subs: Darragh Phelan, Ryan Bergin, Brian Coady, Patrick Walsh, Adrian Mullen, Shane Murphy, Niall Delaney, Jordan Molloy, James Power.

The Tipperary under-21 squad are, of course, preparing to take on Clare or Limerick in a Munster semi-final scheduled to take place at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Thursday, June 21st (7.30pm) - Clare and Limerick meet in the preliminary round on May 7th.

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Liam Cahill signed off on his four-year term as Tipperary minor hurling manager at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork in 2017 when his determined side lost out narrowly in a thrilling Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship clash with the Premier County’s age-old rivals (2-19 to 2-22). Tipperary drew with Cork (2-18 to 1-21) after extra-time in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Thursday, June 29th before losing out to the Rebels in a replay on Monday, July 3rd.

The replay defeat suffered at the hands of Cork brought the tenure of manager Liam Cahill to a natural end - in his four years in charge the Ballingarry man guided the Tipperary minor hurling team to two provincial crowns (2015 & 2016) and an All-Ireland title (2016). Indeed, Cahill’s time at the helm included sixteen championship games in total, featuring ten wins, one draw and five defeats.

