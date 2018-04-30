North Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-final draw made, but the Mid must wait

The draw was made for the semi-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Tuesday evening while the draw for the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship last four will not be made until Tipperary’s inter-county campaign reaches a conclusion.

In the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals Kilruane MacDonagh’s face Toomevara and Kiladangan meet Nenagh Éire Óg - those games will not be played until the Tipperary hurlers and footballers’ inter-county campaigns reach a conclusion.

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals took place on Saturday when the defending champions Thurles Sarsfields survived a spirited challenge from Upperchurch-Drombane in a cracking contest at Templetuohy (1-19 to 1-16). At the same venue on Saturday Loughmore-Castleiney surged into the semi-finals thanks to a ten-point win over Drom & Inch (0-27 to 0-17).

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon JK Bracken’s saw off the challenge of Clonakenny (2-23 to 1-13) while Holycross-Ballycahill proved too strong for Moycarkey-Borris (2-18 to 1-11) in a double header played at The Ragg.

Four quarter-finals also took place in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend - on Saturday at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh Toomevara beat Portroe 3-15 to 0-17.

Dolla hosted a double header on Sunday - Newport struggled to contain Kilruane MacDonagh’s (0-11 to 1-19) while an opportunist goal from Darragh Egan helped Kiladangan to beat defending champions Borris-Ileigh (3-12 to 1-16).

Meanwhile on Sunday evening St Michael’s Park in Toomevara played host as Nenagh Éire Óg saw off the challenge of Burgess (2-23 to 0-9).

Fethard hosted the semi-final meeting of St Mary's Clonmel and Killenaule in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday for the right to face Mullinahone in the decider - Killenaule won that encounter 1-23 to 0-18 with John O’Dwyer notching the three-pointer.

Meanwhile Clonoulty-Rossmore were crowned West Tipperary senior hurling champions in Cappawhite on Sunday when John Devane’s men beat Éire Óg Annacarty with two points to spare (0-20 to 1-15) to record their third successive divisional title.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.