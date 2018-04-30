Greg Broderick makes it back-to-back wins in TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series

Tipperary’s Greg Broderick and Duco (Vigaro x Calvados) have recorded their second TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series win in-a-row when taking the second round of the series at Portmore in County Armagh.

Broderick and the Mary Ellen De Ruschi-owned ten-year-old gelding Duco came out on top a week ago at The Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan and at Portmore they produced the only double clear round of the competition to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Eight of the 35 starters went forward to the second round jump-off with Nicholas Butler and Vimminka taking runner-up spot, while Jake Hunter was the highest-placed Young Rider in equal third with Cento Blue. He shared third place with Tholm Keane riding BMH Big Time ahead of Ciaran Nallon (Arkino Z) in fifth and Capt. Geoff Curran in sixth with Hallowberry Cruz.

The third round of the TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series takes place in Ballinasloe on May 27th.



Meanwhile Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish Show Jumping team scored an impressive runner-up finish in Sunday's Longines FEI Nations Cup at Samorin in Slovakia - which was the first opportunity to score points in Europe Division 1.

Ireland, sponsored by Devenish and The Underwriting Exchange, were in joint third place at the halfway stage on five faults along with Rodrigo Pessoa’s native Brazil. The highlight for Ireland in that opening round was a foot-perfect clear round from Limerick’s Paul O’Shea with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu. County Louth’s Mark McAuley also kept all the poles standing with Utchan De Belheme - finishing with just a time fault, while Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z lowered a single fence.

Tipperary’s Shane Breen and Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker had been the discard score first time out, but they looked to be heading for a clear on their second attempt before the very last fence fell to leave them with 4 faults.

McAuley and Utchan De Belheme returned with 8 faults, before O’Shea and the 11-year-old Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu completed a brilliant double clear – one of just four in the competition.

Sweetnam and Chaqui Z then repeated their 4 faults score from the first round when last to go, to leave Ireland on a two round total of 13 faults and in second place at the finish.

Switzerland took the winners trophy with nine faults while Belgium filled third place on the podium with 16 faults behind Ireland. Brazil finished fourth, followed by Italy and Sweden in joint fifth, while Germany had to settle for seventh place with Spain in eighth.

The result gives Ireland 90 points on the league table to take to their next points-scoring Nations Cup round at La Baule in France on May 20th. This will be followed by outings at Falsterbo (SWE), Hickstead (GBR) and Ireland’s home Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show in August for the Aga Khan trophy.