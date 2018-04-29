Round-Up: Sarsfields see off the challenge of Upperchurch in Mid Tipperary quarter-finals

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals got underway on Saturday, April 28th when the defending champions Thurles Sarsfields survived a spirited challenge from Upperchurch-Drombane in a cracking contest at Templetuohy (1-19 to 1-16) with Loughlin Ryan and Conor Stakelum accounting for the goals.

Loughmore-Castleiney, with Noel McGrath in outstanding form, surged into the semi-finals thanks to a ten-point win over Drom & Inch (0-27 to 0-17) while on Sunday afternoon JK Bracken’s saw off the challenge of Clonakenny (2-23 to 1-13) while Holycross-Ballycahill proved too strong for Moycarkey-Borris (2-18 to 1-11) in a double header played at The Ragg.

Four quarter-finals also took place in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend - on Saturday, April 28th MacDonagh Park in Nenagh Toomevara beat Portroe 3-15 to 0-17 with Mark McCarthy, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy accounting for the match-winning goals.

Dolla hosted a double header on Sunday - Newport struggled to contain Kilruane MacDonagh’s (0-11 to 1-19) while an opportunist goal from Darragh Egan helped Kiladangan to beat defending champions Borris-Ileigh (3-12 to 1-16). Meanwhile on Sunday evening St Michael’s Park in Toomevara played host as Nenagh Éire Óg saw off the challenge of Burgess (2-23 to 0-9).

Fethard hosted the semi-final meeting of St Mary's Clonmel and Killenaule in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday for the right to face Mullinahone in the decider - Killenaule won that encounter 1-23 to 0-18 with John O’Dwyer notching the three-pointer.

Meanwhile Clonoulty-Rossmore were crowned West Tipperary senior hurling champions in Cappawhite on Sunday when John Devane’s men beat Éire Óg Annacarty with two points to spare (0-20 to 1-15) to record their third successive divisional title.

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drom & Inch and Thurles Sarsfields will meet in the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final - on Sunday Drom & Inch beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole (1-15 to 2-10) while Thurles Sarsfields earned a narrow win over Moyne-Templetuohy (1-15 to 0-17).

The West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals featured a win for Cashel King Cormacs (2-18 to 1-13) over Cappawhite on Saturday while on Sunday Seán Treacy’s beat Knockavilla Kickhams 1-18 to 2-13. The West intermediate final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 6th in Golden at 3pm.

Borrisokane and Ballinahinch will meet in the North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final - last weekend Ballinahinch, who are chasing a third consecutive title at the grade, beat Shannon Rovers 0-21 to 0-19 after extra-time. Meanwhile Borrisokane, who beat Kiladangan (1-18 to 1-15) in the quarter-finals, saw off the challenge of Moneygall on Saturday in Cloughjordan (2-13 to 0-16). The divisional final is provisionally scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 5th.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.