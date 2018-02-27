UBL: Battle for promotion places intensifies as Tipperary clubs enter a key stage of the season

The battle for play-off places in division 2A of the Ulster Bank League will be expected to step up a notch this weekend.

With just four rounds of games remaining City of Armagh are in fifth place (thirty-six points) which is just three behind Cashel RFC (thirty-nine) and five off Nenagh (forty-one) in third place. League leaders Malone and second-placed Highfield have set the pace in the division this season - Malone appear assured of automatic promotion with four rounds of games to play while Highfield have a play-off berth sewn up.

The second, third and four-placed side in the division progress to the play-offs meaning that, essentially, three sides (Nenagh Ormond, Cashel RFC & City of Armagh) are battling it out for the two remaining places.

On Saturday, March 3rd Cashel RFC are at home to Queen’s University (2.30pm) while Nenagh Ormond host Galway Corinthians (2.30pm).

Following on from those contests Cashel are away to Malone on Saturday, March 24th while Nenagh Ormond make the trip to Greystones. In the penultimate round on April 7th both Tipperary clubs are at home: Cashel host Blackrock College and Queens University pay a visit to Nenagh while in the final round on April 14th Cashel RFC face Galwegians away from home and Nenagh Ormond take on champions-elect Malone (away).

