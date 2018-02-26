Tipperary Saints join Peake Villa in the Munster Junior Cup quarter-finals

Following their 1-0 win over Limerick side Murroe on Sunday St Michael's have joined Peake Villa in the quarter-finals of the Munster Junior - in the last eight the Saints have been drawn away to Newmarket Celtic while Peake Villa make the unenviable trip to face Limerick champions Janesboro on Sunday, March 4th.

Peake Villa saw off the challenge of local rivals Thurles Town in the previous round recently while both St Michael's and Cahir Park were in Munster Junior Cup action on Sunday last.

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST SIXTEEN

Murroe 0-1 St Michael’s: This was a poor game on a very bumpy pitch with a strong wind and became a war of attrition before St Michael’s were able to book their place in the last eight of this year's Munster Junior Cup with a scrappy win.

The home side had the aid of the wind in the first half, but never really created anything of quality that allowed them to take advantage of the weather conditions.

It was the visitors that were having a bit of luck playing the ball over the top and down the wings and took the lead in the 12th minute when a defender handled a David Slattery shot and Joey Mulcahy beat Adam Newman to make it a goal to nil.

The visitors continued trying to play open football, but the home side seemed content to make the tie as physical as possible and spoiled the play in the hope of snaffling a goal that might get them back into things.

Murroe, however, were playing the masters of Junior football and the Tipperary South & District League side never looked like they were going to allow the Limerick team back into it once they had taken the lead.

Goalkeeper Adrian Walsh had little to do all afternoon in the visiting goal and when called upon rarely did well for the Saints.

In truth the Saints cruised into the last eight where they will face Newmarket Celtic.

They were dragged into a stop-start game in the last sixteen, but always had the character to cope and remain a very good bet for honours in this competition.

Southend United 4-1 Cahir Park: Tipperary South & District League side Cahir Park made the journey to Ozier Park in Waterford to face Southend United for their last sixteen clash in this year’s Munster Junior Cup, but the TSDL team’s fairytale run came to an end as the home side displayed a cuteness and experience that helped them through to the last eight.

The home team started the brighter and deserved to take the lead after twelve minutes and the Park were still a little shell-shocked when they conceded second just before the half hour which sent them to the break two goals down.

Cahir Park did, however, come out better in the second half and took the game to the hosts.

They got some reward for this mini revival when Tom Keating fired home from the edge of the area on fifty-eight minutes and the same player brought a great save from the home side's 'keeper seven minutes later as the Park battled to get level.

The home team, however, restored their two-goal advantage fifteen minutes from the end from the penalty spot and finished the scoring in injury time to win by three clear goals - a result that was a little harsh on a very plucky, but unlucky Cahir Park side.