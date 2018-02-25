Unbeaten Tipperary ladies surge three points clear at the summit of division two

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary team have surged three points clear at the summit of division two in the Lidl National Ladies Football League - on Sunday afternoon the Premier County beat Cavan 1-13 to 3-4 at Maghera MacFinn’s Park in Virginia.

Tipperary shipped two goals early on, but re-grouped impressively and thanks to an Aisling McCarthy strike led 1-6 to 2-2 at the break.

On Sunday, March 4th Tipperary host second-placed Waterford in what is sure to be another terrifically entertaining contest. Sligo will pay a visit to the Premier County on Sunday, March 25th before Tipperary complete the round robin stage of the league away to Clare on Sunday, April 1st. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 22nd.

Tipperary will, of course, also have an eye on their Munster senior championship semi-final clash with the mighty Cork on June 2nd - Waterford take on Kerry on the opposite side of the draw.

The Tipperary team which faced Cavan on Sunday read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir) & Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan).

This season Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has added Cork’s Anne-Marie Ruby to his management team - Anne-Marie works alongside Elaine Harte and Tony Smith as a selector. Ronan Crosse operates as a physio with the team this season while Cahir’s Alan O’Connor is a key man in the set-up both in terms of skill development and strength and conditioning.

TIPPERARY LADIES FOOTBALL PANEL

The 2018 Tipperary senior ladies football reads as follows: Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s, vice-captain), Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Rachel O’Donnell (Cahir), Shauna Quirke (Cappawhite), Sarah Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Kate Davey (Fethard), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone), Maria Curley (Templemore), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) & Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

