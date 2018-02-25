Tipperary players exact a big influence on Fitzgibbon Cup winning UL team

The University of Limerick team which claimed the Fitzgibbon Cup following Saturday’s final win (2-21 to 2-15) over Dublin City University in Mallow on Saturday featured a powerful Tipperary contingent.

In the first half UL trailed 0-6 to 1-6, but the outfit, who were managed by Limerick’s Gary Kirby, led 1-11 to 1-9 at the break and dominated thereafter.

Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), team captain John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jason Forde (Silvermines) and David Gleeson (Ballinahinch) all represented Tipperary with distinction in the 2018 Fitzgibbon Cup final.

The University of Limerick team was: David McCarthy (Limerick), Aidan McGuane (Clare), Conor Cleary (Clare), Seán Finn (Limerick), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary), Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick, 0-1), David Fitzgerald (Clare, 0-2), Tony Kelly (Clare, 0-1), Ronan Lynch (Limerick, 0-2), Ian Galvin (Clare, 0-1), Kevin O’Brien (Limerick, 0-2), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary, captain, 0-2), Jason Forde (Silvermines, Tipperary, 1-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ‘65s), Barry Murphy (Limerick). Subs: Michael Casey (Limerick) for McGuane (36th minute), Pat Ryan (Limerick) for O’Brien (47th minute), David Gleeson (Ballinahinch, Tipperary) for Murphy (57th minute), Brian Troy (Kilkenny) for Finn (59th minute) and Jordan Henley (Waterford) for Fitzgerald (60th minute).

No Tipperary man featured for DCU, but Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams) refereed the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Meanwhile Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Cathal Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields) and Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha) featured on the Maynooth University team which won the Ryan Cup final - Maynooth beat Ulster University 2-19 to 0-9 in the final played in Mallow.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.