Can this Tipperary football team get the better of Meath at Semple Stadium?

Liam Kearns' Tipperary senior team will hope to re-discover their footballing form on Saturday night, February 24th when the Premier County host Meath at Semple Stadium, Thurles (throw-in 7pm).

The Tipperary team to face Meath reads as follows:-

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, captain)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

10. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

11. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

18. Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe)

19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)

20. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

22. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)

23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

25. Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers)

26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)

Division two of the Allianz National Football League has now reached a crucial juncture. Tipperary have three points to their name following a win over Cork and a draw with Clare, but Liam Kearns' men did not perform well against Clare in round three and surrendered a commanding lead before losing out to Roscommon in round two. That said Tipp were outstanding in their victory on opening day against Cork.

And, Tipperary will need to be at their best on Saturday to get the better of a Meath team who drew with Roscommon (2-12 apiece) and beat Clare by fourteen points (0-21 to 0-7) before losing out to Cavan (1-12 to 2-14).

One win could get Tipp moving in a positive direction once more and the Premier County camp will hope to build on the fantastic success enjoyed by Liam Casey (Cahir), Charlie Manton (Fethard) and Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) who helped to inspire UCD to Sigerson Cup final glory on Saturday last. Ardfinnan's Colm O'Shaughnessy was also on the UCD panel of players.

