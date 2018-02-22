Watch: Don't miss the promo for Tipperary legend Lar Corbett's 'Laochra Gael' episode

Nemeton TV have released a promo for the up-coming episode of 'Laochra Gael' which features Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields hurling legend Lar Corbett - the hour-long documentary will air on Wednesday, February 28th on TG4 (9.30pm) and will be repeated on Friday, 2nd March at 11.25pm.

'Laochra Gael' will tell the story of Lar Corbett’s inter-county career which, of course, culminated in 2010 when the Thurles man inspired Tipperary to an All-Ireland title and also collected the hurler of the year award.

Others to feature in the up-coming series are Meath footballer Graham Geraghty, Cork Camogie star Ashling Thompson, Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

The series will begin on Wednesday, February 28th at 9.30pm on TG4 with the Lar Corbett episode.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.