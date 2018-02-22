Tipperary Camogie stars help inspire UL to Ashbourne Cup final win

The University of Limerick won the Ashbourne Cup final for the third successive year on Wednesday night in Mallow. And, the side was inspired was a powerful Tipperary Camogie contingent which included manager Dinny Ryan (Newport) and strength and conditioning coach Paudie Carey (Seán Treacy's).

In the decider UL beat University College Cork 0-15 to 1-9 - UCC led 1-3 to 0-5 at the break.



The University of Limerick team was captain by Clare's Eimear Kelly who was also named as the player of the match.

Meanwhile Tipperary's Ciannait Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarty), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty) and Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg) all featured in the final.

The University of Limerick team read as follows: R Breen (Kilkenny); C Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarty, Tipperary), M Ryan (Moneygall, Tipperary), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra, Tipperary); E Kelly (Clare, captain), C Hehir (Clare), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary); Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty, Tipperary, 0-1), C Murphy (Galway); R Howard (Cahir, Tipperary, 0-1), B Carton (Waterford, 0-6, 0-3 frees), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel, Tipperary, 0-4); S Fryday (Clonoulty, Tipperary, 0-1), N Hanniffy (Galway, 0-1), C Lyons (Limerick). Subs: G O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary, 0-1) for C Lyons (44), A Keane (Clare) for S Fryday (46), A Considine (Clare) for C Murphy (59).

