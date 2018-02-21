Presentation, Thurles are crowned FAI Schools National Cup champions

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles were crowned Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup champions following a sensational 2-0 win over Donegal’s Moville Community College at Home Farm FC in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Aoibheann Clancy and Emma O’Sullivan belted in a goal each either side of the half-time interval to help Presentation to win the school’s second national cup title in just three years.

Moville started quite well, but Aoibheann Clancy’s free kick presented Presentation with the lead and the Tipperary outfit doubled their advantage just before the house mark when Casey Hennessy’s pass picked out with Emma O’Sullivan who finished expertly.

Following the final the Bank of Ireland Player of the Match award was presented to Presentation’s Aoibheann Clancy.

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles: Rachel Sweeney; Queva O’Meara (Enya Maher 79th), Katie Ryan (captain), Ciara Dwan, Kate Cavanagh (Megan Quigey 80th), Sarah Foley; Aoibheann Clancy, Casey Hennessy, Kate Sheridan (Saoirse Teer 62nd); Emma O’Sullivan (Emer Hartnett 76th), Lauren McCormack.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.