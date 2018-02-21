Seven under-21 divisional football finals set to take place in Tipperary this weekend

Seven under-21 divisional football championship finals are set to take place in Tipperary this weekend.

Mid Tipperary

Saturday, February 24th

Darmody Sports Turf Mid Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final

Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's Og

in Templetuohy @ 5pm ET

Darmody Sports Turf Mid Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final

Upperchurch-Drombane v Moyne Temlpetuohy-Thurles Gaels

in The Ragg @ 2pm ET

North Tipperary

Saturday, February 24th

North Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final

Borrisokane v Clonakenny-Moneygall in Borrisokane @ 3pm ET

North Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final

Newport v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Dolla @ 3pm ET

South Tipperary

Sunday, February 25th

Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials or Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Moyle Rovers

in Cahir @ 11.30am ET

West Tipperary

Saturday, February 24th

West Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final

Knockavilla Kickhams v Golden-Kilfeacle

in Clonoulty @ 2.30pm ET

Sunday, February 25th

West Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final

Cashel King Cormacs v Clonoulty-Rossmore

in Bansha @ 12 noon ET

