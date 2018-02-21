Seven under-21 divisional football finals set to take place in Tipperary this weekend
Seven under-21 divisional football championship finals are set to take place in Tipperary this weekend.
Mid Tipperary
Saturday, February 24th
Darmody Sports Turf Mid Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final
Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's Og
in Templetuohy @ 5pm ET
Darmody Sports Turf Mid Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final
Upperchurch-Drombane v Moyne Temlpetuohy-Thurles Gaels
in The Ragg @ 2pm ET
North Tipperary
Saturday, February 24th
North Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final
Borrisokane v Clonakenny-Moneygall in Borrisokane @ 3pm ET
North Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final
Newport v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Dolla @ 3pm ET
South Tipperary
Sunday, February 25th
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final
Clonmel Commercials or Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Moyle Rovers
in Cahir @ 11.30am ET
West Tipperary
Saturday, February 24th
West Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final
Knockavilla Kickhams v Golden-Kilfeacle
in Clonoulty @ 2.30pm ET
Sunday, February 25th
West Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final
Cashel King Cormacs v Clonoulty-Rossmore
in Bansha @ 12 noon ET
