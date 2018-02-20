Can the Tipperary footballers re-discover their form against Meath at Semple Stadium?

Division two of the Allianz National Football League has now reached a crucial juncture. Tipperary have three points to their name following a win over Cork and a draw with Clare, but Liam Kearns' men did not perform well against Clare in round three and surrendered a commanding lead before losing out to Roscommon in round two. That said Tipp were outstanding in their victory on opening day against Cork.

And, Tipperary will need to be at their best on Saturday to get the better of a Meath team who drew with Roscommon (2-12 apiece) and beat Clare by fourteen points (0-21 to 0-7) before losing out to Cavan (1-12 to 2-14).

One win could get Tipp moving in a positive direction once more and the Premier County camp will hope to build on the fantastic success enjoyed by Liam Casey (Cahir), Charlie Manton (Fethard) and Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) who helped to inspire UCD to Sigerson Cup final glory on Saturday last. Ardfinnan's Colm O'Shaughnessy was also on the UCD panel of players.

