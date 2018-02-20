Fixtures released for North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship opening round

The fixtures have been released for the opening round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship - five matches will take place between Friday, March 30th and Sunday, April 1st with places in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

On Friday, March 30th Dolla will host the meeting on Templederry Kenyons and Burgess (6pm) while on Saturday, March 31st Ballina will take on Nenagh Éire Óg in Newport (6pm).

Three games will take place on Sunday, April 1st - a double header is scheduled to take place at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh; Lorrha-Dorrha face Kilruane MacDonagh's at 1.30pm while Toomevara take on Roscrea at 3pm. Then at 6pm in Templederry Silvermines will pit their wits against Borris-Ileigh.

Meanwhile on Saturday, February 24th the North Tipperary under-21A and B football championship finals take place. The A final takes place in Borrisokane at 3pm between Borrisokane and Clonakenny-Moneygall and Dolla will host the B final between Newport and Kilruane MacDonagh's at 3pm.

FURTHER READING

