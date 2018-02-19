Cahir Park and St Michael's hope to join Peake Villa in Munster Junior Cup last eight

Both St Michael’s and Cahir Park will battle for places in the Munster Junior Cup quarter-finals this week. On Sunday, February 25th St Michael's are away to Murroe (2pm) in the fifth round of the prestigious provincial competition while Cahir Park travel to face Waterford outfit Southend United (2.30pm).

Peake Villa are already through to the last eight of the Munster Junior Cup following a 3-2 win over rivals Thurles Town last week - this cracking cup tie ended two-all after normal time before a Michael Wade penalty propelled the home side into the last eight of the prestigious competition.

In the previous round of the competition Peake Villa saw off the challenge of Nenagh Celtic in extra-time (2-1) and in the quarter-finals have been drawn away to Limerick’s Janesboro - the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 11th.

Cahir Park, a surprise packet in this year's competition, have beaten Cullen Lattin (4-0), Vee Rovers (1-0) and Cashel Town (on penalties) during the earlier rounds of the competition before seeing off Avondale United (2-1). Meanwhile St Michael's comfortably accounted for Waterford side St Saviour's in the last round when winning 4-0 and thereby progressed to the last sixteen in the competition for the fifth successive season.

In the first round Peake Villa beat Galbally United (5-0) and then saw off the challenge of Kilmanahan United (6-0) before accounting for Clonmel Town (2-1) in the third round. 2017 cup finalists St Michael's have also accounted for St Nicholas (3-0), Clonmel Celtic (1-0) and Donohill & District (7-0).

The full quarter-final draw is:

Newmarket Celtic v St Michael’s or Murroe

Cahir Park or Southend United v Waterford Crystal or Killarney Celtic

Janesboro v Peake Villa

Carrick United B or St John Bosco or Hill Celtic v Pike Rovers

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending March 11th.

