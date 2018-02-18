Tipperary ladies footballers surge to the summit of division two

The Tipperary senior ladies footballers surged to the summit of division two of the Lidl National Ladies Football League thanks to a 0-12 to 0-9 win over Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier County shook the effects associated with making the long journey north on Sunday morning and led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break. And, as a result Tipperary are two points clear of Cavan at the summit of the division.

Next up for Shane Roynane’s exciting team is another away game, this time against Cavan on Sunday, February 25th.

The starting Tipperary team read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan). Subs: Shauna Quirke (Cappawhite), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Kate Davey (Fethard), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan) & Gráinne Condon (Aherlow).

