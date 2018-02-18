Glory Glory Thurles Sarsfields as All-Ireland junior hurling title is secured

Sarsfields 1-14

Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-13

Thurles Sarsfields junior B hurlers made history by being the first team from the famed Blues to win an All-Ireland club final, when came from behind to claim the silverware in a dramatic and pulsating final at Raheenagh, County Limerick this afternoon.

A powerful display of grit, determination and character won the day for this hard battling side, but they also showed tremendous hurling acumen when their backs were to the wall. The contributions of veterans John Lillis and Jim Corbett allied to the exuberence of Tom Tierney, Pa Crone and Matthew Kelly were key to Sarsfields victory while Stephen Fewer at centre back and captain David Bourke were also major contributors on the day.

Sarsfields held a 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead having played with the advantage of the breeze - their goal coming from Pa Crone in the 19th minute. However, they had also missed a number of gilt edge chances and the fear at the break was that these could well cost them.

And, when Kilnadeema struck 1-3 in three minutes midway through the second half, to race into the lead, it looked as though Sarsfields race was run - Niall Haverty getting their goal to go along with points from Liam Kelly.

But, to their credit, Sarsfields didn't panic and a Seamie Doyle goal in the 21st minute leveled the game, before Matthew Kelly and Matthew Fogarty shoved The Blues back in front again. Tom Tierney added to the advantage but Liam Kelly had another score for the Galway men to leave just a point in it deep into injury time.

Sarsfields captain David Bourke lifts the silverware.

The final moments were full of drama as the Galway lads came in search of a last gasp equaliser. But, Sarsfields held tough and the final whistle was greeted with scenes of tremendous joy as the Blues supporters danced wildly on the soggy ground. It had been an epic journey for the Sars' lads - a memorable campaign which saw them add another chapter to the storied history of the famous club.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for more.