Munster Colleges Senior B Hurling: Heartbreak for Cashel CS after pulsating clash

Mitchelstown CBS 2-14

Cashel Community School 0-19

It offers little by way of consolation to Cashel CS to say that they played more than their part in a pulsating Munster Colleges Senior B hurling final at Clonmel this afternoon, when they fell to a last gasp Mitchelstown CBS winning point from a free to claim the Tom Collum Cup.

Goals were the key to winning this final and with Mitchelstown claiming their first less than a minute into the match through full forward James Keating, Cashel CS were battling throughout the game to try and bridge the gap between them. Their heroic efforts looked to be paying off too and despite going in four down at the break , 1-8 to 0-7, they stormed back in the second half with a flurry of points from the excellent Eoghan Connolly and hit the front with thirteen minutes to go. The momentum was with them but they were rocked back on their heels a minute later when a Christy O'Sullivan goal for Mitchelstown, sent them roaring back in front.

Cashel CS had it all to do again but they hit three unanswered points in the last three minutes of normal time to leave the game level. However, James Keating, who shot 1-11, pointed a free for Mitchelstown and Cashel had to come good again. They did, forcing a free from out the field and out at the sideline. Unfortunately, for freetaker Connolly, who had been unerring and outstanding all day long, his effort trailed wide and with that went Cashel's chance for redemption.

It was a cruel blow to the Cashel lads who had showed magnificent courage and resilience, even when things were going wrong for them. And, for Eoghan Connolly who had hurled up a storm, the cruelty was particularly severe.

This was as good a contest as you will see and both teams are to be credited for their application and their spirit. Cashel CS showed magnificent character, but the goals won the day and Mitchelstown claimed the silverware, with Keating and centre back Mark Keane proving the heroes.