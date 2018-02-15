Will this Tipperary hurling team see off the challenge of Wexford on Saturday?

David Fitzgerald's Wexford, who lead division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League, pay a visit to Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, February 17th (throw-in 7pm). And, the Tipperary team has been named to face the Model County.

The Tipperary senior hurling team reads as follows:

Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty)

Seán O'Brien (Newport)

James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain)

Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Michael Breen (Ballina)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)

John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

The sides last encountered one another in the semi-finals of the 2017 Allianz National Hurling League when Tipperary won (5-18 to 1-19) at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Noel McGrath (two), John McGrath (two) and Brendan Maher notched the goals for the Premier County and although Tipperary won with eleven points to spare Wexford were right in the contest for long stages. Indeed, between the 60th and 66th minutes Tipperary fired 2-4 without reply to seal their place in the league final.

In the opening round of the 2018 Allianz National Hurling League Tipperary lost to Clare (0-19 to 1-21) before the Premier County saw off the challenge of Waterford 1-20 to 1-11.

Following the clash with Wexford in round four Tipperary are away to Kilkenny on Sunday, February 25th and in round five the Premier County host Cork on Sunday, March 5th - the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending March 11th, semi-finals on the week-ending March 18th and the final is fixed for Saturday, March 24th.

PARKING NOTICE

Supporters travelling to Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday evening for the meeting of Tipperary and Wexford are advised that there no parking will be permitted adjacent to the stadium except for those who have an official car pass; barriers will be erected and traffic will be stopped on the immediate approach roads to the stadium.

Car parking facilities are available at LIT Thurles (on the Nenagh Road), Thurles Greyhound Stadium (opposite the entrance to Ardáin Uí Riain), on the VEC Grounds (beside the entrance to Ardáin Uí Riain), in the Parnell Street Car Park , Liberty Square Car Park, St Patrick’s College (opposite the cathedral) and in the Munster Hotel Car Park (opposite the cathedral).

Patrons are also advised that The Dome will be open from 5pm and features live television and bar facilities. So, the advice from the Tipperary County Board is to come early, park and relax in the comfortable hospitality of Semple Stadium.

SENIOR HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary training panel reads as follows: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Seán Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

