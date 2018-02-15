Semple Stadium Management Committee issue warning to Tipperary hurling supporters

David Fitzgerald's Wexford, who lead division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League, pay a visit to Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, February 17th (throw-in 7pm). And, the Semple Stadium Management Committee have issued a warning to Tipperary supporters ahead of that contest.

A statement was released on Thursday, February 15th and it reads as follows: “The Semple Stadium Management Committee are warning the public that hope to attend the National Hurling League game, Tipperary v Wexford, this Saturday, and indeed all events in Semple Stadium during the year, that parking laws will be implemented to the full. Cars parked illegally, which could include, parking on double yellow lines, parking on footpaths, parking so as to block entrances, etc, will be noted, with the result that parking fines will be issued in the following weeks. Please come and enjoy the games, but park carefully and within the laws”.

PARKING NOTICE

Supporters travelling to Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday evening for the meeting of Tipperary and Wexford are advised that there no parking will be permitted adjacent to the stadium except for those who have an official car pass; barriers will be erected and traffic will be stopped on the immediate approach roads to the stadium.

Car parking facilities are available at LIT Thurles (on the Nenagh Road), Thurles Greyhound Stadium (opposite the entrance to Ardáin Uí Riain), on the VEC Grounds (beside the entrance to Ardáin Uí Riain), in the Parnell Street Car Park , Liberty Square Car Park, St Patrick’s College (opposite the cathedral) and in the Munster Hotel Car Park (opposite the cathedral).

Patrons are also advised that The Dome will be open from 5pm and features live television and bar facilities. So, the advice from the Tipperary County Board is to come early, park and relax in the comfortable hospitality of Semple Stadium.