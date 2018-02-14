Tipperary’s St Michael’s drawn to face Usher Celtic in FAI Junior Cup last eight

Tipperary South & District League champions St Michael’s have been drawn away to Usher Celtic in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup - the Saints will face the Dublin outfit on the week-ending Sunday, March 11th.

The full draw for the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals reads as follows: Mervue United v Newmarket Celtic, Shannon Town v Pike Rovers, Ayrfield United v North End United and Usher Celtic v St Michael’s.

St Michael’s booked their place in the last eight of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Tolka Rovers in Tipperary Town recently. Jimmy Carr and David Slattery notched the goals which set the Saints on their way to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition.

St Michael’s last won the FAI Junior Cup in 2014.

Previous to their seventh round win over Tolka Rovers the Saints won impressively away to Ballinasloe Town (4-0) in the sixth round and in the last sixty-four St Michael’s beat New Ross Town (6-0).

