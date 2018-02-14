Horse Racing: Clonmel Rescheduled For Tuesday February 20, 2018

Following the cancellation of the Clonmel meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday February 15, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that this meeting will now be held at Clonmel next Tuesday February 20.

Fresh entries for this meeting, which will now be a seven race card, will close by 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday February 15 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Monday February 19. Details of the programme of races have been published on RAS.

The first race will be 1.50pm.