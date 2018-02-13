Tipperary's Cashel Community School face CBS Mitchelstown in Munster hurling final

Cashel Community School will take on CBS Mitchelstown in the final of the Munster Senior B Colleges Hurling Championship on Saturday, February 17th with the Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholaim cup for grabs - the decider is scheduled to take place in the Clonmel Sportsfield at 12.30pm on Saturday next.

The Cashel Community School lads registered a rousing semi-final win when beating Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon (2-7 to 0-12) - Ross Bonnar set up Mossy Skeffington for a vital goal which forced the Tipperary outfit into a 1-5 to 0-2 interval lead before Ross Bonnar notched a second goal.

The sides were level with ten minutes to play (2-6 to 0-12), but Cashel Community School dug out a superb win thanks to a late free from Colm Moloney.

CBS Mitchelstown beat Glanmire Community College (2-10 to 1-11) in their respective semi-final while the Cork lads proved too strong for Tipperary's High School Clonmel in the quarter-finals (1-8 to 0-6) - in the last sixteen round of the competition CBS Mitchelstown beat Cork rivals St Francis College of Rochestown (1-17 to 0-12).

In the quarter-finals Cashel Community School beat Abbey CBS (2-14 to 1-12) and in the last sixteen St Joseph's Secondary School in Tulla (4-9 to 0-8).

One result, however, which will give Cashel Community School plenty of confidence is their opening round group stage victory over CBS Mitchelstown (3-19 to 0-12).

