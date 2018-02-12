Opening round group draws made for the Tipperary county club championships

The Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the opening round of the Tipperary Water sponsored county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, county senior football championship, county intermediate football championship and the county intermediate football championship.

The hunt for the Dan Breen Cup (Roinn I of the county senior hurling championship) will begin on the week-ending Sunday, April 8th - in the first round of group one Nenagh Éire Óg will face Roscrea while Mullinahone take on Clonoulty-Rossmore, in group two Kilruane MacDonagh’s face Toomevara and Killenaule face Éire Óg Annacarty, in group three we have Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Swans and Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane and then in group four it’s Loughmore-Castleiney v Kiladangan and Portroe v Borris-Ileigh.

In the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) group one will get underway when Burgess face JK Bracken’s and St Mary’s Clonmel take on Ballingarry. In group two it’s Silvermines v Templederry Kenyons and Clonakenny v Newport while in group three it’s Lorrha-Dorrha v Moycarkey-Borris and Ballina v Holycross-Ballycahill.

There are six groups in the county intermediate hurling championship. In group one Lattin-Cullen Gaels have a bye while Ballinahinch face Moyne-Templetuohy. In group two Carrick Davins take on Cashel King Cormacs while Thurles Sarsfields face Cappawhite. In group three Borrisokane face Drom & Inch and Galtee Rovers take on Arravale Rovers while in group four Seán Treacy’s meet Moyle Rovers and Gortnahoe-Glengoole have a bye. In group five it’s Kiladangan v Golden-Kilfeacle and Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Ballybacon-Grange while in group six Moneygall (bye) will wait in the wings when Knockavilla Kickhams face Shannon Rovers.

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the opening round of the county senior football championship on the week-ending Sunday, April 15th group one will feature the meeting of Loughmore-Castleiney and Drom & Inch while Kilsheelan-Kilcash face JK Bracken’s. In group two it’s Moyle Rovers v Arravale Rovers and Galtee Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane. In group three Killenaule meet Kiladangan and Ballyporeen face Cahir while in group four Ardfinnan take on Clonmel Commercials and Aherlow Gaels face Éire Óg Annacarty.

In the intermediate football championship group one will open with the meetings of Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Clonmel Commercials and Fr Sheehy’s v Fethard. In group two it’s Loughmore-Castleiney v Moyle Rovers and Moycarkey-Borris v Moyne-Templetuohy. In group three Clonoulty-Rossmore take on Cashel King Cormacs while in group four it’s Clonmel Óg v Rockwell Rovers and Carrick Swans v Golden-Kilfeacle.

