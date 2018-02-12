Tipperary club Holycross-Ballycahill set to host a unique U12 hurlball tournament

The ball alley in the John Doyle Centre at the Holycross GAA Grounds will host a unique event on Sunday next, February 18th when 42 young hurlers from clubs all over Tipperary gather for the first ever county under-12 hurlball tournament.

Hurlball, played like squash, but with hurleys, and with two bounces allowed at this level, is proving an excellent way for young hurlers to develop their striking off both left and right sides in an enjoyable and active way.

Organised by Tipperary GDA Andy Ryan in conjunction with the host club, this promises to be a unique event with the emphasis on participation and enjoyment, providing an opportunity for under-12 hurlers from all around the county to test their skills against each other in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

For safety, all players wear GAA approved goggles which will be provided on the day and the entire competition is completely free and open to spectators with complimentary refreshments all day for participants, families of players and anyone who wishes to call in.

Groups of three players have been drawn and emailed to participating clubs. These groups will be played off from 12 noon on, with every participant guaranteed at least two games. Group winners will then enter the knockout stages, with quarter finals and semi-final scheduled from 5.45pm on, and the final itself set for 6.45pm.

Presentations will conclude proceedings at 7pm with trophies being sponsored by county senior hurling selector Conor Stakelum of Stakelums Office supplies.

An open invitation is extended to all who would like to come and see the John Doyle Centre facilities, enjoy a chat and a cup of tea, and watch the hurlball matches either from the viewing area upstairs or from the seat area behind the glass wall of the back of the alley.