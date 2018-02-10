GAA President honours Tipperary’s Séamus J King with prestigious award

The prestigious annual awards, with are organised with the support of club championship sponsors AIB, affords Uachtarán CLG Aogán Ó Fearghaíl with an opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding commitment and long service of individuals across the club and county network.

“This event is one of the highlights in the diary of an uachtarán because it is a special opportunity to shine a light on some of the outstanding people whose selfless dedication to our games has made our association the thriving entity that it is today,” Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Séamus J King is a name synonymous with GAA excellence. He was a renowned club administrator and was the chairman of his beloved Cashel King Cormac’s (1985-1992) - a period which saw the club enjoy magnificent success that included a county senior crown and a Munster club championship in 1991. Off the field Séamus King has given extraordinary service to the GAA in the work he has done producing historical books and record books that have preserved the heritage of Gaelic games for future generations and is an exemplary figure in this regard.

Séamus J King is a former winner of the prestigious GAA MacNamee award in 1993 for his journalism - this latest award is in recognition for his lifetime of service.

The other winners of the 2018 president’s awards were: Séamus O’Hare (Ulster), Pattie Stundún Uí Aodhagáin (Connacht), Jack Napier (Leinster), Marie McAleer (ladies football), Margaret O’Leary-Lacey (Wexford, Camogie), Seán McEntee (handball), Seán Ó hEarcáin (Irish award), Mary Kelly (rounders), Ger Murphy (education), Dickie McAllister (international) and the Meehan family (Caltra).