Fixtures now known for the Centenary Argi Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

The fixtures are now known for the up-coming Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship which is sponsored by Centenary Argi - the quarter-finals of the competition will take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 1st, semi-finals on the week-ending Sunday, April 22nd and the final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 29th.

This year's Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship will commence with a repeat of the 2017 when Thurles Sarsfields face Upperchurch-Drombane at The Ragg on Saturday, March 31st (5pm).

On Sunday, April 1st at 2pm Templetuohy will host the meeting of JK Bracken’s and Clonakenny while at 6pm in Boherlahan Holycross-Ballycahill face Moycarkey-Borris.

On Monday, April 2nd Drom & Inch will encounter Loughmore-Castleiney at 2pm in Templemore.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.