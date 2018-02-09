Tipperary hurling star Lar Corbett set to feature in latest ‘Laochra Gael’ series

Thurles hurling star and Thurles Sarsfields legend Lar Corbett is set to feature in the up-coming series of ‘Laochra Gael’ on TG4.

The latest series of episodes will tell the story of Lar Corbett’s inter-county career which, of course, culminated in 2010 when the Thurles man inspired Tipperary to an All-Ireland title and also collected the hurler of the year award.

Others to feature in the up-coming series are Meath footballer Graham Geraghty, Cork Camogie star Aishling Thompson, Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

The series will being on Wednesday, February 28th at 9.30pm TG4.

