Tipperary team named to face Clare in key football league clash

Manager Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary team to face Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday, February 11th (throw-in 2pm) - the Premier County will travel to Ennis in search of precious Allianz National Football League division two points.

The Tipperary team will line out as follows: Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork, captain), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Liam Casey (Cahir), Steven O'Brien (Ballina), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers) & Stephen Murray (Burgess).

And, the question now is whether Liam Kearns' men can bounce back in time from the distressing conclusion to the dramatic defeat suffered at the hands of Roscommon on Sunday. The Roscommon team fired 1-5 without reply during the closing minutes of that contest to beat Tipperary 1-17 to 3-9 at Semple Stadium, Thurles - a reasonably irritating development given the fact that the Premier County had played well and had also beaten Cork in the league's opening round.

Following the win over the Rebels Tipperary appeared primed to mount a real challenge in the division, but matters have become much more complicated now given the fact that following the game against Clare the Premier County have a home game against Meath on February 24th before hosting Louth on March 4th. Liam Kearns' men complete the group stage of the 2018 league with trips to Down (March 18th) and Cavan (March 25th).

“I never saw us losing here until the last five minutes. Roscommon showed how points should be taken and this was a harsh lesson for our guys,” Liam Kearns told Tipperary Star reporter Michael Dundon at Semple Stadium on Sunday before praising Roscommon who “never gave up and got their reward”.

“We played most of the football in this game but ended up losing,” the Kerry man said.

“After our win over Cork I told the lads to say grounded as the games are coming thick and fast. We have played the two promotion favourites in our division - Cork and Roscommon - and have given them plenty to think about. I am happy that we are holding our own in the division which is what we set out to do at the start of the campaign,” Liam Kearns added.

