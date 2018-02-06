Draws made for the Tipperary county hurling and football leagues

The County Competitions Control Committee made the draws for the Tipperary Water-sponsored county hurling and football leagues on Monday evening along with the draw for the county intermediate football championship which is also sponsored by Tipperary Water.

Tipperary Water County Hurling League

The draw was made for the group stage of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League on Monday evening.

There are six divisions in all with each division divided into group one and group two. Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two sides in each group progress to the knock-out stage of the competition which involves two semi-finals and a final.

The draw for division one in the Tipperary Water-sponsored county hurling league reads as follows - group one: Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Borris-Ileigh, Mullinahone, Thurles Sarsfields and Portroe. Group two: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Upperchurch-Drombane, Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan, Roscrea and Drom & Inch.

The following is the draw for group one in division two: Kilruane MacDonagh's, Burgess, JK Bracken's, Holycross-Ballycahill, Lorrha-Dorrha and Newport. Group two: Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Ballingarry, Moycarkey-Borris, Loughmore-Castleiney and Killenaule.

Division three - group one: Sean Treacy's, Cappawhite, Ballina, Borrisokane, St Mary's Clonmel and Moneygall. Group two: Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch, Carrick Swans, Knockavilla Kickhams, Cashel King Cormacs and attin-Cullen Gaels.

Division four - group one: Kiladangan, Galtee Rovers, Carrick Davins, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Shannon Rovers and Ballybacon-Grange. Group two: Moyle Rovers, Knockshegowna, Arravale Rovers, Drom & Inch, Clonakenny and Boherlahan-Dualla.

Division five - group one: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Thurles Sarsfields, Thurles Gaels, Cahir, Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Upperchurch-Drombane. Group two: St Patrick's, Golden-Kilfeacle, Skeheenarinky, Toomevara, Rockwell Rovers and Boherlahan-Dualla.

Division six - group one: Fethard, Ballingarry, Clerihan, Emly, Cappawhite, Newcastle and Mullinahone. Group two: Fr Sheehy's, Rosegreen, Killea, Knock, Clonmel Óg, Ballylooby-Castlegrace and Marlfield.

Tipperary Water County Football League

The draw was also made for the group stage of the Tipperary Water County Football League on Monday evening.

There are three divisions in all with each division divided into group one and group two. Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two sides in each group progress to the knock-out stage of the competition which involves two semi-finals and a final.

The draw for group one in division one reads as follows: Arravale Rovers, Fethard, Clonmel Óg, Éire Óg Annacarty, Galtee Rovers and Golden-Kilfeacle. Group two: JK Bracken's, Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels and Moyle Rovers.

Division two - group one: Loughmore-Castleiney, Rockwell Rovers, Fr Sheehy's, Moyne-Templetuohy and Ballylooby-Castlegrace. Group two: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Cahir, Ballingarry and Mullinahone.

Division three - group one: Inane Rovers, Rosegreen, Killenaule and Clerihan. Group two: Emly, St Patrick's, Newcastle and Solohead.

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship

The draw was made for the group stage of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship on Monday evening.

And, the draw reads as follows - group one: Fethard, Fr Sheehy's, Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Clonmel Commercials.

Group two: Moycarkey-Borris, Moyne-Templetuohy, Loughmore-Castleiney and Moyle Rovers.

Group three: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borrisokane and Cashel King Cormacs.

Group four: Clonmel Óg, Rockwell Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle and Carrick Swans.

