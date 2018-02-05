Rivals Thurles Town and Peake Villa set to meet in key Munster Junior Cup clash

Tipperary rivals Thurles Town and Peake Villa are set to collide in the last sixteen of the Munster Junior Cup at the Tower Grounds in Loughtagalla, Thurles on Sunday, February 11th (kick-off 2.30pm). And, while that contest is sure to attrack an enthusiastic band of supports two other Tipperary league clubs are also in action in the fifth round of the prestigious provincial competition.

On Sunday, February 11th St Michael’s, who were Munster Junior Cup finalists last season, are at home to Limerick side Murroe (2.30pm) while Cahir Park host Waterford outfit Southend United (11am).

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 11th.

In the previous round of the competition (the last thirty-two) Thurles Town required penalties to get the better of Broadford United (Limerick) while Peake Villa saw off the challenge of Nenagh Celtic in extra-time (2-1) thanks to goals from Pippy Carroll and Aidan McCormack.

In all five Tipperary league clubs progressed to the last thirty-two in the Munster Junior Cup - St Michael's got the better of St Saviour's (Waterford) and Cahir Park beat Avondale United (Cork) to book their place in the last sixteen.

Cahir Park, a surprise packet in this year's competition, have beaten Cullen Lattin (4-0), Vee Rovers (1-0) and Cashel Town (on penalties) during the earlier rounds of the competition before seeing off Avondale United (2-1). Cahir Park took full advantage of their Astro turf pitch to come from behind and beat one of Cork’s top junior sides Avondale United on an historic day for Tipperary’s longest established club. Avondale United took the lead through Brian Mullins during the opening half before Shane Murphy equalized for Cahir Park. Then, in the second half, Cahir Park struck for the winner when Benny Ryan headed home.

Meanwhile St Michael's comfortably accounted for Waterford side St Saviour's when winning 4-0 and thereby progressed to the last sixteen in the competition for the fifth successive season.

In the first round Peake Villa beat Galbally United (5-0) and then saw off the challenge of Kilmanahan United (6-0) before accounting for Clonmel Town (2-1) in the third round.

Thurles Town also beat Lough Derg (3-0) and Blackcastle Templemore Harps (4-1) en route to this stage of the competition while 2017 cup finalists St Michael's have accounted for St Nicholas (3-0), Clonmel Celtic (1-0) and Donohill & District (7-0).

