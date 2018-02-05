Breaking: Tipp hurlers injury concerns mount up

As the Tipperary senior hurlers head into what manager Michael Ryan describes as a 'work week' following their win over Waterford on Saturday evening, they will do so with Dan Shanahan and Joe Dwyer joining the injury list.

It has been a helter skelter period for the hurlers, but the game break next weekend will allow a chance to draw breath ahead of the visit of the league leaders Wexford the following weekend. And, Manager Michael Ryan is really relishing the chance to lock horns with Wexford, the team he describes as being the 'form men' at the present time.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Wexford in two weeks time. If there is one team in the country which has the tail up it's Wexford, and that's fabulous. We are all hurling enthusiasts and Davy Fitzgerald generates a great reaction wherever he goes. They'll be coming to town and it will be an interesting affair. This week is a work week for us and we will get a good amount of work done and measure it downwards after that ahead of the next round of the league. It's a great break at this stage and it gives us a chance,” he told The Tipperary Star in the immediate aftermath of the clash with Waterford.

Drawing breath is required because added to Tipperary's already well occupied treatment room are Dan McCormack and Joe Dwyer, both of whom were gone off the field by the 11th minute on Saturday evening – Dan picked up a knee injury, while Joe suffered a suspected broken thumb.

And, their injuries will be tended to this week as Tipperary bid to get them back on the field of play as soon as possible. With a very busy league and Munster championship campaign to plot, the management will be anxious to have as many players fit and available as possible. Already the likes of Ger Browne, Paudie Feehan, Sean O'Brien, Alan Flynn, Conor Kenny, Paul Shanahan, Paul Maher, Tom Fox and Cian Darcy have seen game time and there is every indication that others will follow suit as assessments are made on whether players can step up to the mark or not. The injuries help create opportunities for other players and this will be very much in evidence this week as the players vie for positions to be in the team for the visit of Wexford.