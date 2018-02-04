St Michael’s book their place in the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup

Tipperary South & District League champions St Michael’s have booked their place in the last eight of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Tolka Rovers on Sunday in Tipperary Town.

Jimmy Carr and David Slattery notched the goals which set the Saints on their way into the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition. St Michael’s last won the FAI Junior Cup in 2014 and now join clubs like Usher Celtic, Pike Rovers, Ayrfield United, Newmarket Celtic, Mervue United, Evergreen FC and Killarney Celtic in the draw for the last eight.

Previous to their seventh round win over Tolka Rovers the Saints won impressively away to Ballinasloe Town (4-0) in the sixth round and in the last sixty-four St Michael’s beat New Ross Town (6-0).

