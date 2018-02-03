Allianz NHL: Tipp collect their first win of the campaign as they down the Deise

Solid second half showing but injuries to Dan McCormack and Joe Dwyer are causes for concern.

Tipperary 1-20

Waterford 1-11



Tipperary handed debuts to corner back Sean O'Brien of Newport and midfielder Paudie Feehan of Killenaule who was included as a late starter in place of Cathal Barrett.

And, Tipp were to lose the influential Dan Dan McCormack after just 4 minutes after he picked up a leg injury and also saw wing back Joe Dwyer depart the scene in the 11th minute, also injured.

Tipp hurled into a strong breeze in the first half and were just one point in arrears at the break 0-10 to 0-9. Waterford had hit some very poor wides, but midfielder Mikey Kearey had three from play for them to go along with Patrick Curran scores (3) to give them the slight advantage.

Tipp's Jason Forde had five on the board by the break, but the score of the half came from a Noel McGrath sideline cut from under Ardan Ui Riain - a sublime piece of skill.

Tipp, despite having lost two of their starting men early on, were probably the happier side at the break but would need to step it up in tempo if they were to emerge with their first points of the campaign.

The scored a goal apiece in the third quarter - Waterford from Mark O'Brien to tie the game after Tipp had enjoyed a productive opening, and then a Jason Forde penalty for Tipp to restore the lead was increased up by 20 minute mark to leave Tipp six in front - Brendan Maher and Ronan landing two long efforts.

Indeed the Mahers dominated the second half bagging five points between them as Tipperary went on to rule the roost and claim their first points of the campaign - that Waterford goal from Mark O'Brien being their only score from play in the second half until the very last moment when sub Jamie Barron got a point.