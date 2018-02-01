Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary football team to face Roscommon

Tipperary host Roscommon on Sunday, February 4th (2pm) in round two of the Allianz National Football League at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

And, the starting team to face Kevin McStay’s Roscommon side reads as follows: Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork, captain), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Liam Casey (Cahir), Steven O'Brien (Ballina), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers) & Stephen Murray (Burgess).

Liam Kearns’ men launched their division two campaign with a stirring 3-16 to 1-16 win over the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Last week manager Liam Kearns explained to the Tipperary Star that the 2018 league campaign would indicate whether the Tipperary players were still progressing or have plateaued. And, the result against Cork (allied to a really cracking performance) emphasises that the Premier County have plenty to offer division two this season.

The Premier County trailed 0-8 to 0-9 after an opening period which featured a terrific Evan Comerford penalty save. A Liam McGrath goal in the 41st minute propelled Tipperary into a 1-10 to 0-12 lead and an extraordinary goal from Michael Quinlivan in the 52nd minute forced Liam Kearns’ men six clear before Liam McGrath plundered in a third Premier County goal in the 68th minute to seal the win.

Roscommon, the defending Connacht champions, earned a point against Meath last weekend when a late Donie Smith penalty ensured the contest at Dr Hyde Park finished all square (2-12 apiece).

Tipperary will be underdogs, once more, on Sunday against Roscommon and the Premier players would dearly love to see a healthy crowd turn out at Semple Stadium.

Tipp travel to face Clare on February 11th; then comes a home game against Meath on February 24th before Tipperary host Louth on March 4th. Liam Kearns' men complete the group stage of the 2018 league with trips to Down (March 18th) and Cavan (March 25th).

