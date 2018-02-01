Tipperary hurling team to face Waterford features six changes

The Tipperary team to face Waterford on Saturday night at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7pm) in round two of the Allianz National Hurling League has been announced - the starting fifteen features six changes and Newport’s Seán O’Brien is also set to make his debut.

The Tipperary team reads as follows: Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Seán O'Brien (Newport), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Michael Breen (Ballina), Jason Forde (Silvermines), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary's Clonmel), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) & Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane).

On Sunday Tipperary lost their opening game in the division 1A of the Allianz National

Hurling League against Clare (0-19 to 1-21).

Michael Ryan, as we have come to expect, was calm and measured in response to the defeat and explained in an interview with the Tipperary Star's Noel Dundon that “we won't be pushing any panic buttons”.

If, however, Tipperary hope to progress to the knock-out stage of this year's league a home win next Saturday night against Waterford would set the Premier County up nicely to realise that early season goal.

Following this weekend the Tipperary senior hurlers will host Wexford on Saturday, February 17th (7pm).

On Sunday, February 25th Tipperary are away to Kilkenny (2pm), but are home to Cork on Sunday, March 4th in the final round (2.30pm) before, hopefully, facing into the knock-out stage of the competition.

Last weekend a rusty Waterford team lost out to Wexford at Walsh Park, Waterford on a 0-19 to 2-20 scoreline - David Dunne notched both goals against an off-colour Waterford side.

So, both Tipperary and Waterford will be eager to collect the points on Saturday night making the game an attractive prospect for supporters of the blue and gold. And, we are sure that Michael Ryan and his panel would appreciate your support.

