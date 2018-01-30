Tipperary County Board defend “commercial decision” to close Lár na Páirce GAA shop

The Tipperary County Board have defended the “commercial decision” to close the Lár na Páirce GAA shop in Thurles - at the meeting of the County Board in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles on Tuesday, January 30th secretary Tim Floyd revealed that the executive had signed a fifteen-year retail agreement with Elvery’s.

As a result of the agreement the merchandise shop at Lár na Páirce on the Slievenamon Road, Thurles will close and move to the shopping centre in Thurles - the new merchandise shop will sign-posted as the “Tipperary GAA Shop”.

County Board chairman John Devane explained to delegates that Lár na Páirce “is not closing”, but the “shop is closing”.

“This is a relocation - not a closure,” John Devane added.

Secretary Tim Floyd gave some context to the discussion when explaining that in 2000 no shop had existed in the first place and that a lot of work had gone into developing the commercial side of Tipperary merchandising.

Mr Floyd added that Tipperary GAA was now in a position to “take advantage of the commercial side” and that this was purely a “fundraising venture”.

“We will be making the same money without having to run the shop,” the Newport man added before arguing that “we should concentrate all of our energies on running games”.

“We will still have a Tipperary GAA Shop in Thurles, but it will be in the shopping centre,” Tim Floyd said.

County Board chairman John Devane described the move as “strictly a business decision” and said it was “of mutual benefit to Tipperary GAA and to Elvery’s” before complimenting treasurer Michael Power for his contribution to the deal.

Mr Devane also insisted that the Tipperary GAA museum housed at Lár na Páirce would not be closing and that there were plans to “enhance” the museum. John Devane said he was not in a position at this time to discuss said plan publicly.

“I would like to compliment all the people who have put in so much work into building up Lár na Páirce over the years,” the Boherlahan-Dualla man concluded.

JOHN JOE CARROLL

At the January meeting of the Tipperary County Board on Tuesday, January 30th in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles John Joe Carroll (representing the Croke Park Finance Committee) made a presentation to delegates on two distinct topics.

The first revolved around the national deposit and loan scheme - clubs can deposit funds to the scheme, like income from a club lottery for example, and earn 1.9% interest while clubs can also apply for loans from the scheme and, similarly, be charged 1.9% interest.

The scheme is aimed at helping clubs to develop facilities and any unit of the association is entitled to deposit funds. The minimum deposit is €1,000 (no DIRT charged) while the maximum loan allowable is €100,000 for a maximum of ten years.

Mr Carroll also outlined the details of the National Club Draw - a scheme whereby the prizes are covered by Central Council and clubs make a 100% profit from the sales of tickets (€10 each). The draw for a whole series of prizes will be made on Match 8th.

DATA PROTECTION

County Board secretary Tim Floyd highlighted the issue of data protection at the January meeting of the County Board.

“A lot of people don’t know how serious data protection is,” Tim Floyd said before adding: “I think that clubs should be taking it very seriously - we need to protect ourselves”.

Tim Floyd appealed to delegates to ensure that data protection and the legislation associated with data protection is discussed at an up-coming club committee meeting.

