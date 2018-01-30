Kilkenny champions John Locke's stand in Thurles Sarsfields' way

Kilkenny champions John Locke's (Callan) stand between Thurles Sarsfields and an appearance in the All-Ireland Junior B Hurling Championship final - the sides clash on Sunday, February 4th at Páirc Íde Naofa in Raheenagh, Limerick (1pm) while the corresponding semi-final between Killavullen (Cork) and Kilnadeema-Leitrim (Galway) takes place at 3pm.

This junior hurling tournament has been hosted by the Killeedy GAA club in Limerick for some years now and twelve months ago Upperchurch-Drombane lost both the Munster decider and the All-Ireland junior B final to Whitechurch (Cork).

John Locke's beat Kilnadeema-Leitrim (0-14 to 0-13) in the Leinster final while Thurles Sarsfields lost the Munster final to Killavullen (0-5 to 0-10) in atrocious conditions on Sunday, January 21st - Sars also lost the provincial final to Cork opposition (Doneraile) in 2011.

Thurles Sarsfields dispatched a tame Tubber challenge in their Munster Junior B Hurling Championship semi-final (2-10 to 0-3) played at Raheenagh in County Limerick on Sunday, January 7th. And, there is a sense that the Blues could yet make a big impact on this tournament.

Sarsfields, for example, looked a really accomplished outfit in their Munster semi-final contest.

Thurles did all the hurling with John Lillis in top form at full-back and Tom Tierney, Stevie Fewer, David Bourke, Jim Corbett, Mathew Kelly, Pa Crone and Mathew Fogarty all outstanding on the day.

The Thurles Sarsfields team is managed by Pat Ryan, Martin Fitzpatrick, Jamie Barrett and Liam Duggan.

