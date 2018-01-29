Draws made for the Tipperary senior and intermediate county championships

The draws for the 2018 county senior hurling, intermediate hurling and senior football championships were made at the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles on Monday, January 29th.

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship never fails to capture the imagination. And, this year is no different.

The format for the county senior hurling championship is as follows: sixteen teams will compete in Roinn I for the Dan Breen Cup.

And, the draw for the group stage of the competition is as follows:-

Group one: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Mullinahone, Nenagh Éire Óg & Roscrea.

Group two: Éire Óg Annacarty, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Killenaule & Toomevara.

Group three: Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane & Carrick Swans.

Group four: Loughmore-Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, Portroe & Kiladangan.

There are four seeded groups - the seedings are based on the finishing position of the teams in the 2017 group stage of the championship; three rounds of games will be played with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition.

There is a potential need for preliminary quarter-finals if a divisional champion has not progressed to the knock-out stage of the county championship via the round robin stage of the competition. If this eventuality materializes the divisional champion(s) in question will be drawn to play a group runner-up in order to determine who progresses to the quarter-finals alongside the aforementioned group winners and remaining runners-up.

The group winners will be seeded in the quarter-finals with repeat pairings avoided where possible (repeat pairings are also avoided where possible at the semi-final stage of the competition). The four bottom teams in the respective groups will battle it out to see which two teams are relegated to Roinn II (the Séamus Ó Riain Cup) for the 2019 championship.

The county senior championship hurling championship is scheduled to begin on the week-ending Sunday, April 8th. Round two of the championship is fixed for the week-ending Sunday, September 2nd with round three scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, September 9th.

If required the preliminary quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday, September 26th while the quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday, October 7th. The semi-finals are fixed for Sunday, October 14th while the county final will take place on Sunday, October 28th.

The divisional senior hurling championships have been afforded the following dates: April 1st, April 22nd, April 29th and May 6th. All divisional championships are scheduled to be completed by the week-ending Sunday, May 6th.

ROINN II SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Similarly to 2017 the 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn I in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship.

The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup comprises of twelve teams - three seeded groups of four based on the 2017 performances of each respective team.

And, the draw for the group stage of the competition is as follows:-

Group one: Burgess, JK Bracken’s, St Mary’s Clonmel and Ballingarry.

Group two: Templederry Kenyons, Clonakenny, Silvermines and Newport.

Group three: Ballina, Holycross-Ballycahill, Lorrha-Dorrha and Moycarkey-Borris.

Following three rounds of games the top two group winners (based on points, score difference, scores for, toss/draw) qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.

The rounds of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup will be played on the aforementioned weekends for the Roinn I games.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

This competition is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances).

And, the draw for the group stage of the competition is as follows:-

Group one: Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch and Lattin Gaels.

Group two: Cappawhite, Carrick Davins, Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields.

Group three: Borrisokane, Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch and Arravale Rovers.

Group four: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moyle Rovers and Seán Treacy’s.

Group five: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballybacon-Grange, Kiladangan and Golden-Kilfeacle.

Group six: Knockavilla Kickhams, Shannon Rovers and Moneygall.

Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.

Preliminary quarter-finals - if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals.

The remaining two group winners featuring three teams plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals.

There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition.

Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition.

All divisional intermediate hurling championships will be played to completion in April.

Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.

The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship will be played on the same dates as the county senior hurling championship (see above); that is until the decider - the county intermediate hurling championship final is fixed for Wednesday, October 17th.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen teams will battle it out in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship - here the traditional link between the divisional series and the county series has been severed. Therefore the county championship is a standalone competition.

And, the draw for the group stage of the competition is as follows:-

Group one: Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, JK Bracken’s and Drom & Inch.

Group two: Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Upperchurch-Drombane and Galtee Rovers.

Group three: Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Kiladangan and Cahir.

Group four: Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Éire Óg Annacarty.

The sixteen teams involved are divided into four groups of four which are seeded as follows: 2017 semi-finalists seeded one and the 2017 beaten quarter-finalists seeded two with the remaining eight teams seeded three and four (an open draw for the last eight places).

Following three rounds of games the group winners and runners-up will meet in the quarter-finals with repeat pairings avoided where possible.

The bottom team in each group will play-off to determine which sides are relegated - the two losers will be relegated.

Round one of the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship will be played on the week-ending Sunday, April 15th, round two on the week-ending Sunday, September 16th and round three on Sunday, September 23rd.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on September 30th, semi-finals on October 10th and the final on October 21st.

