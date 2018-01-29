St Michael's face the famed Tolka Rovers in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup

St Michael's will host the famed Tolka Rovers (Dublin) in the last sixteen of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup on Sunday, February 4th at 2.30pm.

St Michael’s are the sole Tipperary survivor in the New Balance FAI Junior Cup following the sixth round (last thirty-two) - prior to Sunday, January 14th six Tipperary soccer clubs featured competition, but just one progressed to the next round.

St Michael’s were drawn away to Ballinasloe Town, but won impressively (4-0) in Galway. In the last sixty-four St Michael’s beat New Ross Town (6-0).

Clonmel Town made the trip to Dublin to take on the famed Tolka Rovers and lost 1-2 - the Tipperary South & District League side took the lead in the opening half thanks to a Paul Shanahan strike, but the home side recovered to score the match-winning goals.

Clonmel Celtic were at home to Newmarket Celtic and lost 1-3 while a heroic Galbally United hosted Usher Celtic - the game finished 0-0 and Usher Celtic won the shoot-out 3-1.

Carrick United, who compete in the Waterford League, lost out (1-2) away to Ayrfield United when the Dublin outfit struck for the winner with the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile Nenagh Celtic were the only North Tipperary & District League side left in the competition and hosted Mervue United - the game finished one-all, but the Galway side struck for the winning goal in extra-time (1-2).

St Michael's were also celebrating this week when the news emerged that Christopher Higgins has been named among the nominations for FAI Junior International Player of the Year award for 2017.

And, Chris Higgins, Adrian Walsh, Shane Ryan, John O'Brien and Jimmy Carr have also been selected on the 25-man Munster-Ulster squad which will face an Leinster-Connacht selection for the right to represent Ireland in the European Regions Cup.

