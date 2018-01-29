Allianz NHL reaction: We won't be pressing the panic button just yet says Tipp boss Mick Ryan

Tipperary Manager Mick Ryan was upbeat about his sides performance in Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League opener in Cusack Park, Ennis, despite coming away from the venue with no points.

And, the Upperchurch Drombane man added that it was not the time just yet to start pressing panic buttons – after all, it was still only the month of January.

“Clare have the points as well as the performance, but we have a decent performance so we certainly have had a very good start from both teams. From our perspective we would liked to have got the two points on offer but you couldn't argue with Clare's performance. For the 28th January, I thought it was a great performance from the two sides. It puts us under a little pressure but we love that. That's what we thrive on. It rolls on next week to Waterford and we are both in the same situation in that they didn't get points either today,” Mick told the media after the game.

While Tipperary's performance might have been 'decent' as the Manager labelled it, it still highlighted the fact that there are deficits in some positions. But, the league has been earmarked by management as a means to establishing a strong panel and the only way to do that is to look at different players in different positions. “It really does take some careful planning but at the end of the day the fundamentals are that we have to build a strong panel that is going to compete week after week and repeat it once the NHL is over.



Seamus Callanan, has a week down on his road to recovery and is doing well.

“We won't be pressing any panic buttons. There will be a lot of hurling played before we get to find out who will be in the league quarter finals. We had five rounds to do it but it is down to four now. We don't know who will take points from whom but we have to be measured this year. We got our full compliment of twenty on and had a few debutants on the pitch. It is a baptism of fire out there – that was a really good Clare side. The ask was big but that's the whole purpose of trying to gather up points wherever we go, and trying to expand our panel at the same time,” he said.

This week the emphasis in the Tipperary camp is all about recovery and work. Recovery will be measured for those who saw game time on Sunday, and the work element will be calculated to ensure that those were who idle against Clare will not fall behind. Tipp will need to be as fresh as possible for the Waterford challenge on Saturday evening and there is a greater emphasis now on winning that game, especially on home turf.

“We will try to have the twenty we are going to use as fresh as we can. So it's both recovery and work for us this week and that's the tricky bit – getting that right. It will be a little bit of a cup match going on on Saturday. This league is going to throw-up games like that -potentially, either one of us could have zero points after next week and neither of us wants that,” Mick says.

Sharpshooter Seamus Callanan is recovering from back surgery at the present time, while Niall O'Meara is back in full training and hoping to be included in the squad for the Waterford game. That game might just come too soon for him, but the Kilruane MacDonagh man will be pushing hard for inclusion nonetheless.