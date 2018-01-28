Thurles Town and Peake Villa poised to meet in Munster Junior Cup last sixteen

Rivals Thurles Town and Peake Villa are now poised to meet in the last sixteen of the Munster Junior Cup - on Sunday afternoon Thurles Town required penalties to get the better of Broadford United (Limerick) while Peake Villa saw off the challenge of Nenagh Celtic in extra-time (2-1) thanks to goals from Pippy Carroll and Aidan McCormack.

In all five Tipperary league clubs progressed to the last thirty-two in the Munster Junior Cup - last week St Michael's got the better of St Saviour's (Waterford) and Cahir Park beat Avondale United (Cork) to book their place in the last sixteen.

Cahir Park, a surprise packet in this year's competition, have beaten Cullen Lattin (4-0), Vee Rovers (1-0) and Cashel Town (on penalties) during the early rounds of the competition before seeing off Avondale United (2-1). Cahir Park took full advantage of their newly-built astro-turf pitch to come from behind and beat one of Cork’s top junior sides Avondale United on an historic day for Tipperary’s longest established club. Avondale United took the lead through Brian Mullins during the opening half before Shane Murphy equalised for Cahir Park. Then in the second half Cahir Park struck for the winner when Benny Ryan headed home.

Meanwhile St Michael's, who appeared in last season's provincial final, comfortably accounted for Waterford side St Saviour's when winning 4-0 and thereby progressed to the last sixteen in the competition for the fifth successive season.

In the first round Peake Villa beat Galbally United (5-0) and then saw off the challenge of Kilmanahan United (6-0) before accoutning for Clonmel Town (2-1) in the third round.

Thurles Town beat Lough Derg (3-0) and Blackcastle Templemore Harps (4-1) en route to this stage of the competition while 2017 cup finalists St Michael's have accounted for St Nicholas (3-0), Clonmel Celtic (1-0) and Donohill & District (7-0).

The draw for the last sixteen in this prestigious competition sees Peake Villa at home to Thurles Town and St Michael’s at home to Murroe while Cahir Park will face Southend United. The games are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, February 11th; the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 11th.

Meanwhile St Michael’s, the last remaining Tipperary side in the FAI New Balance Junior Cup, have been drawn at home to Tolka Rovers in the last sixteen of the prestigious competition - the game is scheduled to take place on the week-ending February 4th.

The full draw for the last sixteen in the FAI New Balance Junior Cup reads as follows: Usher Celtic v Moyne Rangers, Dungarvan FC v Pike Rovers, Newfoundwell FC v Ayrfield United, St Michael's v Tolka Rovers, Newmarket Celtic v Grattan United, Shannon Town or Oliver Bond Celtic v Evergreen FC, Ferrybank FC v Mervue United and Killarney Celtic v Ballymun United or North End United.

FAI JUNIOR CUP

St Michael’s are the sole Tipperary survivor in the New Balance FAI Junior Cup following the sixth round (last thirty-two) - prior to Sunday, January 14th six Tipperary soccer clubs featured competition, but just one progressed to the next round.

St Michael’s were drawn away to Ballinasloe Town, but won impressively (4-0) in Galway. In the last sixty-four St Michael’s beat New Ross Town (6-0).

Clonmel Town made the trip to Dublin to take on the famed Tolka Rovers and lost 1-2 - the Tipperary South & District League side took the lead in the opening half thanks to a Paul Shanahan strike, but the home side recovered to score the match-winning goals.

Clonmel Celtic were at home to Newmarket Celtic and lost 1-3 while a heroic Galbally United hosted Usher Celtic - the game finished 0-0 and Usher Celtic won the shoot-out 3-1.

Carrick United, who compete in the Waterford League, lost out (1-2) away to Ayrfield United when the Dublin outfit struck for the winner with the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile Nenagh Celtic were the only North Tipperary & District League side left in the competition and hosted Mervue United - the game finished one-all, but the Galway side struck for the winning goal in extra-time (1-2).

