Tipperary ladies register a superb league win over Armagh on opening day

The Tipperary ladies football team launched their Lidl National Ladies Football League division two campaign with a superb 2-12 to 2-10 win over Armagh at Silverbridge, Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

Although Tipperary lost Aisling McCarthy in the warm-up and Armagh roared into a 1-1 to no-score advantage Shane Ronayne’s outstanding team worked hard, trailed 1-4 to 2-4 at the break and then proceeded to dominate the second half.

Next up in division two Tipperary will host Laois on Saturday, February 3rd, travel to take on Tyrone on Sunday, February 11th, face Cavan (away) on Sunday, February 25th, host Waterford on Sunday, March 4th and Sligo on Sunday, March 25th before completing the round robin stage of the league away to Clare on Sunday, April 1st. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 22nd.

Tipperary will, of course, also have an eye on their Munster senior championship semi-final clash with the mighty Cork on June 2nd - Waterford take on Kerry on the opposite side of the draw.

The starting fifteen against Armagh read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers), Kate Davey (Fethard) & Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan).