Allianz NHL: Tipp fall in league opener against Clare

Clare 1-21

Tipperary 0-19

It was the only shot on goal in the whole game, but it was the one which sealed victory for Clare.

Bannerman attacker David Reidy inflicted the fatal blow on Tipperary with a 38th minute blast which consigned Tipp to an Allianz NHL defeat at Cusack Park Ennis this afternoon in what was a very competitive game.

The Cusack Park, Ennis pitch looked to be in perfect condition for this game, despite the fact that it had hosted a football league game the evening before. And, the elements had been kind ahead of the game, meaning that the surface had the maximum chance of being at its best for this time of the year. It would still be testing on the limbs though.

It had been a real nip and tuck first half with scores flying over regularly – the largest gap to emerge between them was two points, right up to the point when David Reidy added the last score of the half to give Clare the three score interval advantage 0-13 to 0-10.

Tipp had played into the teeth of the breeze and were the happier side at the break considering that they would be boosted by the elements in the second half. Jason Forde's five first half frees had been very important for Tipp as had Noel McGraths three from play from his centre forward berth.

Concern perhaps though for the Premier County was the fact that Clare had bagged 0-7 from play from their half forward with Cathal Malone getting 0-3 and John Conlon and David Reidy two apiece. They had been level on seven occasions in the first half in what was a really competitive outing.

Tip didn't get into the flow they would have hoped in the second half and even allowing for the introduction of big guns, Brendan Maher, John McGrath and Dan McCormack they still chased the game all the way through. They were back on terms in the 23rd minute when Forde bagged another pointed free, but Clare pressed on and were a point in front as injury time kicked in. Then, Reidy pointed a free and his 38th minute goal put the seal on a famous Banner win.

