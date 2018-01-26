Tipperary team to face Clare in opening NHL clash features three debutants

Senior manager Michael Ryan has named the Tipperary team to take on Clare in the first round of the Allianz National Hurling League on Sunday, January 28th (2pm) at Cusack Park, Ennis - the game will be broadcast live on TG4. And, the starting fifteen features three league debutants in Paul Maher, Tom Fox and Ger Browne.

The Tipperary starting team reads as follows: Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha).

The substitutes are: Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Seán O'Brien (Newport), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule) & Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane).

Clare have also released their starting team and it reads as follows: Donal Tuohy, Jack Browne, Conor Cleary, Patrick O'Connor, David Fitzgerald, David McInerney, Seadna Morey, Colm Galvin, Tony Kelly, Cathal Malone, John Conlon, David Reidy, Shane O’Donnell, Peter Duggan & Conor McGrath.

