Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary football team to face Cork on Saturday

Manager Liam Kearns has named his starting fifteen to face Cork in the opening round of the Allianz National Football League - the division two clash between the Premier County and the Rebels will take place on Saturday, January 27th (live on Eir Sport) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork (throw-in 5pm).

And, the starting team reads as follows: Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork, captain), Steven O'Brien (Ballina), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Liam Casey (Cahir), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers) & Stephen Murray (Burgess).

The Tipperary senior football management team features Liam Kearns (manager, Kerry), Pascal Kellaghan (coach, Offaly) and selectors Shane Stapleton (coach, Golden-Kilfeacle), Paul Fitzgerald (Fethard) and Brian Lacey (Arravale Rovers). The Tipperary team will, of course, be captained by Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork) in 2018.

