Draw is made for the 2018 Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

The draw was made for the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championships at the Hibernian Inn in Nenagh on Wednesday, January 24th.

The North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship features thirteen clubs and as a result three sides enjoy a bye to the quarter-finals.

And, the draw for the opening round of the competition reads as follows: Silvermines v Borris-Ileigh, Lorrha-Dorrha v Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Toomevara v Roscrea, Templederry Kenyons v Burgess and Nenagh Éire Óg v Ballina. Meanwhile the following three clubs received a bye to the quarter-finals: Newport, Portroe and Kiladangan. The draw for the quarter-finals of the competition will be made at a later date.

Prior to the draw Martin Morris, the long-term sponsor of the competition and proprietor of the Hibernian Inn, explained that he was “disappointed with the attitude of the County Board” with relation to plans to break the link between the divisional and county championships. Mr Morris also criticized the “realignment of the inter-county championship” which he argued denied club hurlers to play “summer hurling”. Martin Morris described the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship as an “iconic” hurling competition before encouraging all present to “fight the great fight to keep the North championship there”.

Borris-Ileigh are the defending North Tipperary champions following their rousing 2-19 to -0-18 final win over Nenagh Éire Óg in 2017 while Kiladangan won back-to-back titles in 2015-16. Nenagh Éire Óg were crowned divisional champions in 2014 while Kiladangan also collected the Frank McGrath Cup in 2013.

It is understood that the first round of the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship will played on the week-ending Sunday, April 1st. The first round of the county senior hurling championship is likely to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 8th and the first round of the county senior football championship is scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, April 15th. Therefore the quarter-finals of the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship are fixed for the week-ending Sunday, April 22nd, the semi-finals for the week-ending Sunday, April 29th and the final for the week-ending Sunday, May 6th.

Meanwhile on Friday, January 19th the draws for the Mid, South and West Tipperary senior club hurling championships were made.

The draw for the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship will be made on Monday, January 29th (live on Tipp FM from 7pm).

MID TIPPERARY

The quarter-final draw for the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship reads as follows: Thurles Sarsfields v Upperchurch-Drombane, JK Bracken’s v Clonakenny, Loughmore-Castleiney v Drom & Inch, Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

In the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship the preliminary round (quarter-final) features the clash of Carrick Swans and Killenaule while the winner of that fixture will face St Mary’s Clonmel in the semi-finals. On the opposite side of the draw Mullinahone meet Ballingarry.

WEST TIPPERARY

Since there are only two senior clubs in the division Clonoulty-Rossmore and Éire Ó Annacarty will meet in the 2018 West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final.

NORTH TIPPERARY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship was also made in the Hibernian Inn on Wednesday, January 24th. The preliminary round of the competition will feature the meeting of Kiladangan and Borrisokane while the winner of that fixture will take on Moneygall in the semi-finals. Meanwhile on the other side of the draw Ballinahinch will face Shannon Rovers.

