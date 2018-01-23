Fans of club hurling in Tipperary need to mark January 29th down in their diary

Mark Monday, January 29th in your diary - on the evening in question the draw for the 2018 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship will be made in the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles at 7pm (the draw will be broadcast live on Tipp FM).

The championship will, once again, be comprised of a Roinn I (sixteen teams, four groups of four) and Roinn II (twelve teams, three groups of four) with the seedings for the draw based on the 2017 performances of each respective club.

The top seeds in Roinn I are: Loughmore, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields and Éire Óg Annacarty.

The second seeds are Borris-Ileigh, Drom & Inch, Kilruane MacDonagh’s and Mullinahone.

Third seeds: Upperchurch-Drombane, Portroe, Killenaule and Nenagh Éire Óg.

And, the fourth seeds are: Kiladangan, Toomevara, Carrick Swans and Roscrea.

Twelve clubs will compete for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in Roinn II and they are: Ballingarry, Moycarkey-Borris, Ballina, Burgess, Clonakenny, Holycross-Ballycahill, JK Bracken’s, Lorrha-Dorrha, Newport, Silvermines, Templederry Kenyons and, of course, 2017 county intermediate hurling champions St Mary’s Clonmel.

